Wayman Luther Dalton, age 92 of Pulaski passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family…

Wayman was an avid coin collector and loved showing all of this old money to his son and grandson where they learned to pick up their interest from. He worked for Dalton Welding Drilling, Coleman Furniture (14 years) and then went on to driving a tractor trailer for Virginia Carolina Freight (18 years) and Keal Drive Away (7 years) where he then retired in 1995. After retirement he spent all of his spare time gold prospecting and camping. You could find Wayman and his son on the creek bank panning for gold on any warm day.

Wayman was a Veteran in the 11** Airborne Division of the Army. He was first and foremost a family man and he loved and showed that very deeply. From the stories that he told, the calls he would make per day to check on them, and the comedian/musician he became to the grandkids nearby.

Wayman taught his grandkids, Chelsie, Hannah, Cooper, Azariah, Ashley and Josh the Tomcat song word for word and was still singing this to them up until the end. The jokes he told and the songs he sung will always live in their hearts and will one day be passed down to their kids.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Moody Tipton Dalton and Myrtle Dalton, Four sisters Ruth Joyce, Wilma Martin, Clara Dean Moran and Faye Burcham. Two brothers, Curtis Dalton and Roger Dalton and daughter Lisha Trivette.

Wayman is survived by this wife of 51 years, Mae Cook Dalton, brothers Junior Dalton, Richard Dalton, daughters Bonnie Collins (Charlie), Kathy Carr (Shannon), Cindy Dalton, and Carolyn Shockley (Mike), son Tommy Dalton (Samantha), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

We would like to thank all of the prayers during this time from the church as well as family and friends. Also thank you to Danni, Katrina and Good Samaritan Hospice for his care as they were amazing and was by our side day and night…

The family will receive friends between 3:00-5:00 PM – Sunday, April 27, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025 at the Pulaski Church of God with Pastor Donald Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

To sign Wayman’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.