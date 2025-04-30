Wayne Burdell Hays, age 55 of Pulaski passed away Friday, April 19, 2025 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born April 17, 1970 in Colorado, hew as the son of Donna Lou Goodwin Hays and the late Wayne Arthur Hays. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Carrie Marie Hays.

Wayne is survived by his

Wife – Margaret Marie Hays – Pulaski

Mother – Donna Lou Goodwin Hays – Colorado

Stepchildren – Kevin Franklin Snow, Carmen Marlene Snow and Carlos A. Snow

Brother – Rick Hays = Colorado

Many aunts, uncles and cousins

A family visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM – Thursday, May 1, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. To sign Wayne’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.