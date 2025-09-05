Week 2 High School Football Scores
Blacksburg 36, James River (B) 26
Franklin County 31, Salem 21
GW Danville 28, Amherst County 14
Patrick Henry 13, EC Glass 10
Jefferson Forest 40, Staunton River 7
Northside 27, Cave Spring 0
William Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 3
Abingdon 28, Christiansburg 9
Magna Vista 38, Martinsville 0
Pulaski County 26, Tazewell 6
Grayson County 28, Carroll County 14
Glenvar 56, Liberty (Bedford) 0
Giles 34, Radford 21
Graham 1, Galax 0 (Forfeit)
Auburn 55, Smith Mtn. Lake 32
George Wythe 48, Fort Chiswell 10
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Mongtomery 8
Narrows 28, Holston 14