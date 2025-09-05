Week 2 High School Football Scores

FootballC1002Week 2

Blacksburg 36, James River (B) 26

Franklin County 31, Salem 21

GW Danville 28, Amherst County 14

Patrick Henry 13, EC Glass 10

Jefferson Forest 40, Staunton River 7

Northside 27, Cave Spring 0

William Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 3

Abingdon 28, Christiansburg 9

Magna Vista 38, Martinsville 0

Pulaski County 26, Tazewell 6

Grayson County 28, Carroll County 14

Glenvar 56, Liberty (Bedford) 0

Giles 34, Radford 21

Graham 1, Galax 0 (Forfeit)

Auburn 55, Smith Mtn. Lake 32

George Wythe 48, Fort Chiswell 10

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Mongtomery 8

Narrows 28, Holston 14