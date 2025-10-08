Week 6 High School Football Schedule
Hidden Valley at Blacksburg
Salem at Cave Spring
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian
Lord Botetourt at Franklin County
William Byrd at Northside
William Fleming at Staunton River
Bassett at GW Danville
Christiansburg at Patrick Henry
Graham at Pulaski County
Floyd at Martinsville
James River at Glenvar
Patrick County at Radford
Auburn at Northwood
Fort Chiswell at Galax
George Wythe at Grayson County
East Mont at Craig County
Parry McCluer at Narrows