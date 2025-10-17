Week Eight High School Football Scores
GW Danville 42, Halifax County 0
Blacksburg 48, Pulaski County 22
Jefferson Forest 56, EC Glass 0
Lord Botetourt 28, Staunton River 21
Northside 24, Franklin County 23 OT
William Fleming 55, William Byrd 7
Magna Vista 42, Bassett 17
Patrick Henry 35, Cave Spring 0
Christiansburg 49, Hidden Valley 0
Carroll County 52, Floyd County 49
Glenvar 35, Radford 0
Tazewell 49, Marion 0
George Wythe 61, Auburn 27
Giles 37, Fort Chiswell 0
Galax forfeits to Grayson County 1-0
Honaker 31, Narrows 28
Chilhowie 29, Rural Retreat 6