Week Eight High School Football Scores

GW Danville 42, Halifax County 0

Blacksburg 48, Pulaski County 22

Jefferson Forest 56, EC Glass 0

Lord Botetourt 28, Staunton River 21

Northside 24, Franklin County 23 OT

William Fleming 55, William Byrd 7

Magna Vista 42, Bassett 17

Patrick Henry 35, Cave Spring 0

Christiansburg 49, Hidden Valley 0

Carroll County 52, Floyd County 49

Glenvar 35, Radford 0

Tazewell 49, Marion 0

George Wythe 61, Auburn 27

Giles 37, Fort Chiswell 0

Galax forfeits to Grayson County 1-0

Honaker 31, Narrows 28

Chilhowie 29, Rural Retreat 6

 

 