WEEKLY REPORT: Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking
RICHMOND, VA— From November 5 – November 10, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
- A total of four firearms were recovered, valued at $2,000 and 1,000 controlled substance pills.
Narcotics Seizures:
- Total seized narcotics amounted to 41.9 pounds.
-
Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $463,250
- Breakdown of narcotics recovered:
- Cocaine: 6.9 pounds
- Marijuana: 33.2 pounds
- Methamphetamine: 1.3 ounces
- Psilocybin: 1.6 ounces
- Fentanyl Pills: 1,000
- THC Gummies: 151
- U.S Currency: $784,763.
Gaming Enforcement:
- Thirteen gaming-related tips received (1,942 total to date).
Human Trafficking Investigations:
- Fifteen new human trafficking tips received (1,331 total to date).
- Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 215
- Individual investigative activities: 3,498
- Victims identified and offered services: 75
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.