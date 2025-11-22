WEEKLY REPORT: Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking
RICHMOND, VA— From November 11 – November 18, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
A total of six firearms were recovered, valued at $3,500 and 12,001 controlled substance pills.
Narcotics Seizures:
Total seized narcotics amounted to 51.3 pounds.
Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $1,219,842.
Breakdown of narcotics recovered:
Cocaine: 2.2 pounds
Marijuana: 19.6 pounds
Methamphetamine: 23.5 pounds
Psilocybin: 1.3 pounds
Ketamine: 4.2 pounds
Fentanyl: 8.6 ounces
Fentanyl Pills: 12,000
Ecstasy Pills: 1
THC Vapes: 6,350
U.S Currency: $186,433.
Stolen Vehicle Recovery:
Three stolen vehicles were successfully recovered.
Gaming Enforcement:
Eleven gaming-related tips received (1,953 total to date).
Human Trafficking Investigations:
Fifteen new human trafficking tips received (1,346 total to date).
Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 206
Individual investigative activities: 3,545
Victims identified and offered services: 75
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.
E. B. Hardy
November 22, 2025 @ 9:25 am
Great summary! so glad to find this. Hope I’ll continue to see them in my in-box.