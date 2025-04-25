Weekly State Police Crime Suppression Report

WEEKLY REPORT:

Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics,

and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND, VA—From April 17 to April 23, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 9 firearms were recovered, valued at $5,000.

Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 69 pounds, along with 547 controlled substance pills.

· Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $2,173,610.

· Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

o Cocaine: 44.2 pounds

o Crack Cocaine: 1.92 ounces

o Fentanyl: 0.32 ounces

o Marijuana: 22.51 pounds

o Methamphetamine: 2.22 pounds

o Fentanyl Pills: 542

· U.S Currency: $7,600.

Gaming Enforcement:

· 15 gaming-related tips received (1,461 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

· 20 new human trafficking tips received (843 total to date).

· Investigations conducted:

o Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 210

o Individual investigative activities: 2,717

o Victims identified and offered services: 62

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in

close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.