Weekly State Police crime suppression update
WEEKLY REPORT:
Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics,
and Investigating Human Trafficking
RICHMOND – From March 14 to March 20, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
- A total of 10 firearms were recovered, valued at $5,000.
Narcotics Seizures:
- Total seized narcotics amounted to 50.5 pounds, along with 100 controlled substance pills.
- Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $878,062
- Breakdown of narcotics recovered:
- Cocaine: 9.27 pounds
- Crack Cocaine: 1.13 ounces
- Marijuana: 29.15 pounds
- Methamphetamine: 12.04 pounds
Stolen Vehicle Recovery:
- One stolen vehicle was successfully recovered.
Gaming Enforcement:
- 15 gaming-related tips received (1,393 total to date).
Human Trafficking Investigations:
-
20 new human trafficking tips received (767 total to date).
- Cases investigated or currently under investigation:195
- Individual investigative activities: 2,590
- Victims identified and offered services: 62
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.
Steve
March 21, 2025 @ 7:15 pm
I think the SP are doing such a fine job they are going to put themselves out of business.
Am I the only person that reads these articles?
Judy
March 22, 2025 @ 5:31 pm
I love it. Good job all.
I am wondering what a “ gaming violation” is?
Can you explain that one please? Thanks in advance.