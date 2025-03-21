Weekly State Police crime suppression update

WEEKLY REPORT:

Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics,

and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND – From March 14 to March 20, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 10 firearms were recovered, valued at $5,000.

Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 50.5 pounds, along with 100 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $878,062

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 9.27 pounds

Crack Cocaine: 1.13 ounces

Marijuana: 29.15 pounds

Methamphetamine: 12.04 pounds

Stolen Vehicle Recovery:

One stolen vehicle was successfully recovered.

Gaming Enforcement:

15 gaming-related tips received (1,393 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

20 new human trafficking tips received (767 total to date).

Cases investigated or currently under investigation:195

Individual investigative activities: 2,590

Victims identified and offered services: 62

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.