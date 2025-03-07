West Virginia woman dies in Giles County accident

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday (March 5, 2025) at 4:10 p.m. on Route 460 in Giles County.

A 2024 Kia Sorrento was heading westbound on Route 460, a half-mile east of State Line Road, when the Sorrento went off of the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, Sandra K. Preservati, 76, of Princeton, W. Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the vehicle, Richard C. Preservati, 74, suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.