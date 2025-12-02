Wilda May Okes Linkous, age 81, of Dublin, Va., passed away on November 29, 2025, surrounded by family who dearly loved and cherished her. She had bade farewell after 61 years to the love of her life, Lonzie L. Linkous, Sr., in September 2024 and leaves behind 2 sons, Lonzie, Jr. (Tim) and Michael (Patti), as well as her daughter Kimberly and special ex son-in-law Jody Burton. Proud of her grandmother status, her “babies”-adored beyond comprehension- left behind to remember her are Dakota Burton (Tana), Evan Michael Paul Linkous (Jill), Skylar Grace Burton, Austin Blake Linkous, and Enzley Jane Ford. April of 2026 will find a new Linkous in our midst as her first great-grandchild, a boy, will join the family; she was so excited about the new arrival and hoped to heap a great deal of love upon him. Equally cherished, she leaves behind her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bernard Linkous (Ellen), and sister-in-law Helen Okes. A host of nieces and nephews and their families as well as many dear friends were forever in her heart.

Wilda was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Ruby Okes of Interlachen, Fla. and her parents-in-law Paul and Mildred Linkous of Blacksburg, Va., brothers and sisters-in-law Bill Okes (Phyllis), Luther Okes, and Leslie Okes (Frances) as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law Wilma Sheppard (Jack) and Nancy Scott (Scotty). Also preceding her were brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Woody Linkous (Helen), Allen Linkous (Jackie) and Roger Linkous (Amelia).

On what had to be a crisp Autumn day, October 19, 1944, a family of 5 became a family of 8 as Wilda, along with Wilma and William, joined the Okes family on Ellison Ridge in West Virginia. The trio were inseparable through early childhood and their teens-there are stories for another day- and Wilda and Wilma married their true loves on June 15, 1963, in Radford, Va.

Lonzie and Wilda spent many days “burning up the roads” around Virginia and West Virginia-the tick marks on a note pad on the dash acknowledged innumerable deer, turkey, etc.- and after Lonzie’s passing, Wilda continued to enjoy just “riding around” to reminisce as it made her feel close to her late husband and best friend.

As we say goodbye with heavy hearts and teary eyes to mom, mawmaw, sister-in-law, aunt and friend, we, her loving family, would like everyone to remember her as fun loving, grounded, loving and concerned beyond herself with the well-being of others. As she lay struggling in her final days, her concern for her family was paramount to her own needs. It’s incumbent upon us to thank my sister Kim for her tireless effort and attention paid both mom and dad in their final years; she enhanced their lives beyond measure with many sleepless nights and hectic days and can never be thanked enough.

Since Christmas was such a special time for Wilda, we’d like to ask anyone attending to feel free to dress in your favorite Christmas attire, and you ladies wear your favorite Christmas earrings and pins.

The family is in the care of McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, Va. There will be a gathering at 1pm on Saturday, December 6th with a service to follow at 2pm in the funeral home chapel.