Wilderness Road Regional Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2026 Season

NEWBERN, VA — The Wilderness Road Regional Museum is inviting community members to volunteer as greeters and guides, who will welcome visitors during its 2026 season.

Interested community members are invited to attend a Volunteer Start-Up Meeting on Wednesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at the museum in Newbern. This informal meeting will introduce prospective volunteers to the museum and give them an opportunity to meet with the existing team of greeters and tour guides.

Volunteers play a vital role in welcoming visitors, answering questions, and helping guests feel at home as they explore our region’s rich history. The museum will open for 2026 on Wednesday April 1 with open days on Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30-4:30.

“Volunteers are truly the heart of our museum,” said Carolyn Mathews, volunteer coordinator. “They meet guests from the New River Valley and from around the world. Our volunteers love sharing the history of this region in a building as authentic and historical as ours.”

Operated by the New River Historical Society, the Wilderness Road Regional Museum is housed in the Hance-Alexander home in Newbern, and is dedicated to educating the public about the history of the New River Valley and to preserving the artifacts, documents, and stories that define this region.

Volunteers may choose schedules that fit their availability, working once a month, twice a month or on an as-needed basis. No prior experience is necessary—only a willingness to help visitors enjoy their experience at the museum.

Community members interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend the March 12 meeting or to contact the museum.

Contact:

Wilderness Road Regional Museum

P.O. Box 373, Newbern, VA 24126

540-674-4835

wrrm5240@gmail.com