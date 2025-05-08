William “Bill” Graham Scott, 92, passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Lessive Weeks Scott and William Quitman Scott, and his grandson Eric Scott Albano.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, the love of his life, Phyllis Aldredge Scott; their children, Patricia (Michael) Albano of Marion, VA., Connie (Ted) Gartner of Chandler, AZ., Stephen (Sally) Scott of Richmond, VA; granddaughters, Courtney Keheley, Nicole (Joe) Clark, Jessica (Clint) Oleson, Sarah Divers, Laura (Ben) Scott-Goodsell, and Lisa Scott and 5 great-grandchildren.

Bill was born in Roanoke, Virginia on January 25, 1933. After graduating from Jefferson High School he went on to work for Grand Piano Furniture Company for 32 years. In that capacity starting as a salesman, he went to manage stores in Pulaski, VA., Hagerstown, MD., and Radford, VA. For the last eight years he served as an Internal Auditor, overseeing the auditing of accounts receivables and monitoring the operations for twenty-two stores in both Virginia and Tennessee. He enjoyed being a mentor to many of Grand Piano employees. He was an Elder of First Christian Church, Pulaski, VA., serving in several capacities.

In retirement he enjoyed painting, traveling with the Good Sam’s Club, square, ball room, and shag dancing with his lovely wife. He also loved the annual family reunions with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, fishing and playing games.

The family is so grateful for the loving care of both Friendship Long-Term Care, and Good Samaritan Hospice. A family graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, May 10th. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 14th at 2 p.m. at Friendship Retirement Community in Club Friendship, 367 Hershberger Rd., Roanoke, VA.