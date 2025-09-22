William Henry Wall, Jr. age 87 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, September 18, 2025 at Highland Ridge Nursing Center, Dublin.

Born August 7, 1938 In Wythe County, he was the son of the late William Henry Wall and Bessie Jane Ring Wall. H was also preceded in death by his wives, Mary Ruth Wall and Lyda Frances Wall, brothers, Roy Wall, Tommy Wall and sisters, Ella Mae Whited and Mary Nuchols.

He is survived by

Brothers – Ray Wall, Dublin and James Wall, Sr of Pulaski

Sister – Wanda Smith-Radford

Many Nieces and Nephews

Special friends and caregivers – Kasey Lawson and her family – Draper and Jearline Smith-Pulaski – his neighbor

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM – Wednesday, September 24, 2025 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating. A private burial will follow at the Fisher/Wall cemetery in Wythe County.

Visitation will be on Wednesday one hour prior to service time. To sign William’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.