William Leon “Red” Burnett, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, in Hillsville, Virginia at the age of 92.

Red was born in Austinville, Virginia on December 1, 1933 to parents, Burton Emmett Burnett and Agnes Virginia Gallimore Burnett. He often reflected on his childhood in Austinville and the many adventures with his many cousins, aunts and uncles. He loved baseball and often reflected on his times when he played on a semi-pro team in Austinville. He met his wife, Audrey in Austinville where it was love at first sight when she moved to the area with her family. Her father was the new Methodist pastor and I think he knew from day one that she was the one. He graduated from Emory and Henry College in Emory, Virginia in 1956 with a degree in Math. After graduation, he and his wife Audrey, also a graduate of Emory, moved to Cleveland, Ohio where he worked for US Steel. They eventually moved back to Virginia where he worked for Radford Army Ammunition in Radford, Virginia for a majority of his career. The family moved to Overland Park, Kansas during the Vietnam War where he worked for Hercules Ammuniton Plant, originally known as Sunflower Ordnance Works which was the largest ammunition plant in the world during its operation. Red and his family returned to Virginia in late 60’s where he finished out his career at Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Red’s love for his wife, Audrey, was boundless. They were blessed to spending almost 70 years of marriage together. They loved to travel, ride bicycles, go camping, spending time with family and just enjoying the outdoors together. He has missed the love of his life since her passing a few years ago and I am sure that there was a glorious reunion in heaven when they were reunited. Red also had the gift of creating many special furniture and other wood projects in his workshop. Many of those special pieces are still sitting in members of his family homes with his special spider web insignia burned in the bottom side.

Those who knew Red will remember him for his infectious smile and overwhelming laughter, his love for Jesus and family. He had an unwavering commitment to spreading love and kindness to everyone he encountered. He had a rare gift for making others smile and laugh, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed his path.

Red was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Burnett, who was the love of his life. He also leaves behind two children, Alan (Donna) Burnett and Michelle (Tim) Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda (Dave) Foley. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Brandon (Michele) Cox, Courtney (Zach) Cohen, Brent (Kristen) Cox, Brooks (Jill) Burnett, Taylor Burnett and John Foley. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Claire and Nathan Cox, Ben, Gabe, Addison and Olivia Cohen and Ellie Cox.

As we say goodbye to our dear father, we remember his adventurous spirit and boundless enthusiasm that will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 11th at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsville, Virginia at 12:00 PM. There will be a visitation with the family from 10:00 to 12:00 before the service at the church. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the “Alzheimer’s Association-Fight for Alzheimer’s and Dementia” https://act.alz.org/donate.

Arrangements are by Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville, Virginia.