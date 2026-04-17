April 21, 1935 – April 14, 2026

William Paul “Bill” Andrews, 90, passed into Heaven on Tuesday, April 15, 2026. Bill was a longtime member of West Radford Church of God and a faithful member of Gideons International through the Radford chapter. He spent most of his life in Radford. In his later years, he resided at English Meadows Blacksburg Campus beginning in July 2024. He was a graduate of Radford High School. He faithfully served with Virginia National Guard for 15 years, being called to active duty 1958-1962 during Berlin Conflict and Cuban Missile Crisis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul James Andrews and Ruth Sutphin Andrews; and his brothers, Everett Cecil Andrews and Carl Eugene Andrews. Bill was married to the love of his life, Vinie Mae Flinchum Andrews, who preceded him in death on December 23, 2017.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Joy Weiss (Rich) of North Port, Florida; his son, Calvin Michael Andrews (Carol) of Radford, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and church were the center of Bill’s life. If the church doors were open, Bill and Vinie were in church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to West Radford Church of God or Gideons International, PO Box 923, Radford, VA 24143.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of English Meadows in Blacksburg and Ireland with Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the West Radford Church of God with memorial services beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Andrews family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com