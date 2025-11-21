William Victor Combs, 98, of Pearisburg, VA joined the heavenly choir on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, due to complications from pneumonia. He was greeted by his loving wife of 69 years, Violet, his parents, his sisters, Bernice, Jenny, Lena, and Mary and brother, Herbert.

He will be greatly missed by daughter, Gail Lucas and her husband, Jim; grandson Jason and his wife Cherron and their daughter Hannah; grandson, Wes and his partner Cathy, and Wes’ sons Caden and Koa; granddaughter Sarah Buyck and her husband, David, his son Max and his daughter Annabelle, his brother John Wesley Combs and many loving nieces and nephews. He also had a golf family and 2 bowling league families who will miss him.

Victor had many interests, but church and family always came first. He and wife Violet, traveled to all 50 states, Europe, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. In his younger days, he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved planting flowers in several flower beds even though the deer kept eating them.

He loved to sing and was a faithful member and song leader at Providence UMC for over 60 years. He loved singing with the Community Choir and was sad that he was unable to do so for the past few years. You might answer your phone and hear him singing Happy Birthday to you.

In his 90’s, he decided to hike to the top of Angel’s Rest with granddaughter, Sarah and her husband, David. Also during this decade, he took his first camel ride at The Ark and hit his third hole-in-one.

Special thanks to the staff and especially the physical therapists at English Meadows for all their great care. Dr. Recupero and Dr. Diego at Lewis-Gale, Montgomery provided the best loving care he could have received.

Funeral service will be at 2 pm Monday, November 24 with visitation at 1 pm at Providence UMC in Pearisburg. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens of the New River Valley in Blacksburg.

Please consider donations to Robert Sheffey Campmeeting, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or Providence UMC. All donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1003, Blacksburg, VA 24063.

Even as he struggled to talk during his last week, Victor spread his love with his well-known “Keep on smiling, God loves you.”

The Combs family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.