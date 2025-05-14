Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley to Host Annual Fundraising Event “Planting Peace & Growing Hope”

BLACKSBURG, VA – The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley’s (WRCNRV) annual fundraising event, Planting Peace & Growing Hope, will take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hahn Horticulture Garden in Blacksburg, Virginia. This meaningful event directly supports the Center’s mission to implement individual and social change for a violence-free community in the New River Valley region. The WRCNRV provides comprehensive, free and safety centered programs and services to adults and children who have experienced sexual and domestic violence. In addition, extensive education, training, and prevention programs are offered to the public and allied professionals.

Planting Peace & Growing Hope is more than just the title of the event; it encapsulates the heart of the organization’s work. “Planting Peace” symbolizes the intentional, daily efforts to build safe and supportive environments for survivors of violence. Just as seeds require nurturing to grow, fostering peace involves consistent acts of compassion, advocacy, and education. “Growing Hope” speaks to the transformative journey that occurs when survivors are equipped with resources and empowered to heal, rebuild, and imagine a future beyond crisis. Guests will enjoy wine, hors d’oeuvres, and live music under the marquee. A silent auction will be held inside the pavilion from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., followed by program remarks at 6:30 p.m. Over 100 items were donated to directly benefit the WRCNRV, and they deeply appreciate their dedicated supporters for their generous donations.

The Women’s Resource Center also extends sincere appreciation to the generous sponsors whose support has made this event possible. Oak Sponsor Susan Anderson has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the cause. Redbud Sponsors include Bondurant Realty, Virginia Tech, Tony Ringold and John Tedesco, LL. Brown Insurance,

and New River Computing. Azalea Sponsors include Jill Stewart, Lisa Hammett, Gunin Kiran, Whitescarver Photography, LLC, and Vintage Cellar. Tulip Sponsors include Lynn Brammer, Annie Kay’s, MRF NAACP, and On-Site Culinary Solutions. By participating in Planting Peace & Growing Hope, community members have the opportunity to invest in a safer, more hopeful future for survivors across the New River Valley. The Women’s Resource Center invites all to join in cultivating lasting change.

–

Event Details

Name: Planting Peace & Growing Hope – Annual Fundraising Event

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Hahn Horticulture Garden, Blacksburg, VA

Activities: Wine, hors d’oeuvres, live music, silent auction, and program remarks