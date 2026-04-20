Work with us in work zones to keep everyone safe

Work Zone Awareness Week reminds people to practice safe driving habits year-round

RICHMOND — Work zones are not just construction sites, but where people work and then plan to return home safely after wrapping up for the day. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding people about the importance of drivers being alert and using extra caution in work zones to help prevent crashes during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

This year’s theme for the national campaign from April 20-24 is “Safe actions save lives,” serving as a reminder of the constant need for people to embrace life-saving actions when entering a work zone.

According to preliminary numbers, there were more than 4,000 work zone crashes, 2,300 injuries, and 17 fatalities in Virginia last year. The number of crashes, injuries and fatalities have increased compared to the year before. In 2024, there were over 3,700 crashes, over 1,500 injuries, and 15 fatalities in work zones.

“With construction projects beginning across the commonwealth, drivers need to use caution as they see more work zones, more lane closures, orange cones, and — most importantly — more workers along the highway,” VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said. “Work zones are a temporary inconvenience, so while it may be tempting to increase your speed or check your phone, our workers and everyone out on the road deserve to get home safely each day.”

When working on the side of or within the road, crews must always be aware of their surroundings. Work zones are busy, noisy areas. Vehicles whiz past workers at high speeds just a few feet away with sometimes just a 12-pound cone between them. VDOT contributes to worker safety in a variety of ways, such as proper reflective apparel, flaggers, signage and reduced speed limits.

Drivers need to exercise the same amount of caution to keep workers and themselves safe when proceeding through work zones. Put the phone away — it’s the law — don’t mess with the radio and wait until you’re through the work zone to reach for the coffee. When there is crash in a work zone, it’s drivers and passengers who are even more likely to be killed or seriously injured. Among the top causes of crashes in work zones are driving too fast for conditions or driving distracted. Together those causes make up 85% of the crashes. Additionally, 75% of the crashes were rear-end collisions.

“With more than 600 projects planned this construction season and over 7,000 miles of pavement to be resurfaced or replaced, it’s critical that drivers safely share the limited space in a work zone,” Virginia Transportation Secretary Nick Donohue said. “Because of all the work to improve Virginia’s transportation system, we are seeing an increase in work zones. We owe it to those who put their lives at risk to prioritize safety by slowing down, avoiding tailgating, and putting away distractions.”

VDOT offers these tips for helping to prevent crashes:

Slow down and use caution when traveling through work zones. What’s safe in normal conditions may not be safe in a work zone.

Stay alert by avoiding distractions and putting your phone away.

Signs and flaggers will direct you through work zones. Expect changes in traffic patterns as a project progresses.

Avoid tailgating and give yourself room to stop in a hurry. Rear-end collisions are a common type of work zone crash. Drivers need even more space to stop if the road is wet; they are traveling downhill; or they are distracted, drowsy, drugged or drunk.

Road construction can slow things down, so be patient and adjust expectations to avoid the temptation to speed. There are increased fines for moving violations in a work zone where workers are present.

Since originating in Virginia in 1997, National Work Zone Awareness Week has become a nationwide campaign embraced by other states, public transportation agencies, the Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, as well as various safety groups, private companies and individuals.

During the weeklong campaign, VDOT holds a variety of events and activities to raise awareness about work zone safety. Visit the agency’s Work Zone Awareness Week webpage to find out more. Also, take a look at the VDOT commissioner’s safety message.

Drivers can identify work zones, traffic, incidents and more in advance of their trips by using VDOT’s 511 Virginia tool. Visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov, download the free mobile 511 Virginia app or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.