Wythe County deputy injured in I-77 crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that occurred this afternoon on Interstate 77 southbound that injured a Wythe County Sheriff’s Department Deputy. The crash occurred at approximately 2:17 p.m. at the 43-mile-marker on Interstate 77 southbound. Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that occurred this afternoon on Interstate 77 southbound that injured a Wythe County Sheriff’s Department Deputy. The crash occurred at approximately 2:17 p.m. at the 43-mile-marker on Interstate 77 southbound.

A Wythe County Deputy, Lieutenant Jack Hudson, was conducting a traffic stop and attempting to move from the left shoulder to the right shoulder of the interstate when his vehicle was struck by a southbound tractor trailer on the rear passenger side.

Lieutenant Hudson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wytheville Community Hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Ronald Kenyon, of Richland Hills, Texas, was not injured. Kenyon was charged with reckless driving.