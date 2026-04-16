Wythe County man held on 59 counts of sexual offenses involving family member

Staff Report

A Wythe County man is being held without bond in New River Valley Regional Jail on charges he committed sexual offenses involving a juvenile family member.

Jonathan A. Hudson, 40 was arrested Monday and charged with 59 counts of sexual offenses that allegedly occurred in 2017.

“This is an ongoing investigation. He was charged with 59 charges related to sexual offenses with a family member. He is being held without bond at the New River Regional Jail,” Sheriff Anthony Cline said today.