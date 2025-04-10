Yard Sales This Week

Multi-Family Yard Sale: April 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2651 Lowman’s Ferry Road, Pulaski. Furniture, lots of nice household items, seasonal décor, home décor, nice women’s clothes (various sizes from S-XL), women’s shoes (Size 6-7) and multiple other items.

Yard Sale: The Thornspring United Methodist Church UMW, will be holding a large Yard Sale on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th, from 8am to 2pm. Refreshments of Hot Dogs, soft drinks and chips will be available on Saturday, April 12th, only. Please stop by to see our new offerings.