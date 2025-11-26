Young Ambassadors Sought for Downtown Revival — Pulaski on Main Launches Youth-Focused “NextGen Pulaski” Initiative

Calling all local high-school and college students: a new opportunity awaits to shape the future of your community. Pulaski on Main, the nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing and celebrating downtown Pulaski, has opened applications for its brand-new youth ambassador program, NextGen Pulaski.

NextGen Pulaski is designed to empower young people to actively participate in downtown development and community engagement. The program aims to bring youthful voices into planning discussions, ensuring that the next generation of business owners, renters, shoppers, artists, volunteers, and leaders are heard. According to Pulaski on Main, the initiative will “create a pipeline for future leaders” while fostering stronger connections between local schools, parents, and the broader community.

The organization plans to select 3-4 motivated high school or college students as ambassadors. Those chosen will attend quarterly board meetings, have monthly check-ins with the Pulaski on Main Executive Director, help support at least two downtown events per year, and participate in youth-centered feedback projects. In return, ambassadors receive an official certificate of completion after one year, professional experience to bolster their resumes, letters of recommendation, and direct connections with community leaders and local business owners.

As Pulaski on Main continues its mission to promote economic growth, preserve history, and foster community engagement downtown, NextGen Pulaski represents a bold — and vital — step toward ensuring that the future of downtown reflects the hopes and ideas of the town’s youth.

Applications are due by January 1, 2026, with the program set to begin January 14, 2026. Interested students should reach out to Sarah Alderman at pulaskionmain@gmail.com or by visiting their website at www.pulaskionmain.org