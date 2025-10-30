Youngkin Announces Statewide Results from “Operation Magic Dragon” Targeting Illegal Drug Activity within Vape Retail Establishments

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the results of a large-scale, statewide investigative effort led by the Virginia State Police (VSP) targeting criminal activity associated with vape and electronic cigarette retail establishments across the Commonwealth. The investigation was requested by Governor Youngkin after VSP had observed an alarming increase in criminal activity occurring within and around businesses publicly focused on the sale of electronic cigarettes. In response, VSP initiated a multi-month investigation into these establishments in western Virginia, uncovering extensive illegal drug activity and illegal weapons offenses. “When illegal drugs, firearms, and organized criminal activity infiltrate retail businesses, frequented by the public—including youth—Virginia will respond with decisive enforcement and unwavering accountability. The results of Operation Magic Dragon demonstrate the exceptional work of our Virginia State Police special agents and their steadfast commitment to keeping our communities safe,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I want to thank every law enforcement professional who was part of this successful mission to remove illegal drugs from vape shops across Virginia. When we empower law enforcement, Virginia is safer.” The investigation produced the following outcomes: Marijuana: 128.9 kilograms (valued at $1,289,740) Marijuana concentrate: 4.2 kilograms (valued at $43,810) THC vape cartridges: 4.3 kilograms (valued at $173,440) THC edibles: 18 kilograms (valued at $181,200) Cocaine: 73 grams (valued at $8,322) Illegal Firearms: 21 (valued at $10,500) “Operation Magic Dragon remains a vital tool for identifying and dismantling criminal enterprises that use vape shops and other retail fronts to distribute illegal drugs,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson. “The Youngkin administration will continue to support these operations to ensure our families and communities are protected from those who profit off addiction and criminality.” Recognizing the need for expanded enforcement, Governor Youngkin had requested a targeted surge operation under the ongoing VSP initiative known as Operation Magic Dragon. During one week in September 2025, VSP coordinated a concentrated effort to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks tied to vape retail operations throughout the Commonwealth. The illegal vapes were marijuana-tied and targeted to youth. VSP has been working with local, state, and federal partners to further the investigations. This surge element identified 172 establishments across all regions of Virginia involved in criminal activity and yielded the following statewide results: THC/illegal products: 65.5 kilograms (valued at $730,888) Cocaine: 3 kilograms (valued at $281,883) Methamphetamine: 8.7 ounces (valued at $11,454) Psilocybin: 82 grams (valued at $3,116) Two seizures in the Roanoke Valley illustrate the scale and reach of the criminal activity uncovered: From a retail establishment: Marijuana: 1 kilogram (valued at $12,150) THC vapes: 209 grams (valued at $6,270) THC gummies: 161 bags (valued at $3,220) From a freight distributor: Marijuana: 14 kilograms (valued at $144,000) Nicotine vapes: 2,000 units (valued at $60,000) The investigative findings revealed that every establishment involved in these seizures contained illegal drugs or contraband, regardless of whether legal nicotine products were also being sold. The Virginia State Police is continuing its investigative efforts under Operation Magic Dragon with a sustained focus on interdicting and disrupting illegal drug trafficking connected to vape retail establishments across the Commonwealth.