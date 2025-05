Yvonne H. Eaves, 74 of Dubin, VA passed away May 3, 2025.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, 1:00PM at Dublin Methodist Church, Dublin, VA.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Highland Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service (248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA) 540-980-9100