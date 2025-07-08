11 die in nine fatal crashes in Va. over July 4th holiday

RICHMOND – Preliminary data shows that 11 people lost their lives in nine traffic crashes during the four-day Fourth of July holiday statistical counting period (July 3-July 6). There were two double fatal crashes: one involving an all-terrain vehicle in Orange County on July 4th, and a wrong-way head-on collision in the Express Lanes of Interstate 495 on July 6th. There was also a pedestrian fatal crash in Buckingham County on July 4th. RICHMOND – Preliminary data shows that 11 people lost their lives in nine traffic crashes during the four-day Fourth of July holiday statistical counting period (July 3-July 6). There were two double fatal crashes: one involving an all-terrain vehicle in Orange County on July 4th, and a wrong-way head-on collision in the Express Lanes of Interstate 495 on July 6th. There was also a pedestrian fatal crash in Buckingham County on July 4th.

The fatal crashes took place in Amelia, Buckingham, Clarke, Fairfax, Henrico, King William, Orange, Prince Edward, and Spotsylvania Counties. Last year, during the five-day statistical counting period, there were ten traffic fatalities.*

“Even one fatality is one too many, but 11 deaths are extremely alarming,” said Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Sadly, these tragedies are preventable. We urge everyone to avoid distractions, slow down, buckle up, and drive sober. Our main concern is your safety.”

During the 2025 Operation CARE initiative for the Fourth of July holiday, troopers cited nearly 3,000 drivers (2,959) for speeding and 1,411 drivers for reckless driving. Troopers arrested 73 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. They also issued 505 citations for failure to wear a seatbelt. Virginia law changed July 1st to require all passengers, no matter where they are seated in a vehicle, to wear a seatbelt. There were also 135 citations for child restraint violations.

Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt.

State Police investigated 879 total traffic crashes statewide and assisted 701 motorists during the Fourth of July counting period.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.

*2024 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office