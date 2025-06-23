12th Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day kicks off Wednesday, June 25 at noon

Blacksburg – From noon on Wednesday, June 25 to noon on Thursday, June 26, charitable organizations serving the New River Valley will participate in the 12th Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day, a 24-hour fundraising event hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV).) This year, 121 charitable organizations will be sending their supporters to givelocalnrv.org to raise funds and awareness for their missions. These organizations are competing for the $25,000 in grants and prizes that the CFNRV gives away during the event. Thousands of donors are expected to give during the event. Since 2014, nonprofits have raised $4.35 million through the GiveLocalNRV Giving Day. There are 30 grants and prizes available for participating organizations to win, which means that every donation made, no matter what size, can help an organization win extra funds. The event’s lead Diamond sponsors are National Bank of Blacksburg and the Cranwell Family Foundation. Other generous sponsors are First Bank & Trust, Atlantic Union Bank, Carter Bank & Trust, Automation Creations, Inc., LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Locus, Olio Financial Planning, and Brown Insurance. In addition to sponsoring the CFNRV’s programs year-round, the Cranwell Family Foundation also created two new grants for organizations to compete for during the Giving Day. These grants are each worth $1,000 and will be awarded to the arts and culture-focused organization and education-focused organization that have the highest number of unduplicated donors during the event. “The Cranwell Family Foundation sponsored CFNRV and GiveLocalNRV Giving Day to support impactful, community-driven philanthropy in the region we call home,” said David Clubb, executive director of the Cranwell Family Foundation. “Our support reflects our commitment to lifting up local organizations doing vital work in our community. We hope these efforts inspire deeper engagement and greater giving across the New River Valley, while also inviting individuals and organizations to consider how their locally grounded work can be informed by a globally minded perspective.” Organizations in six localities across the NRV are participating, including Floyd (18 organizations), Giles (6), Montgomery (53), Pulaski (17), Radford (10), and Wythe (7.) An additional nine organizations headquartered outside of our region who provide services in the NRV are participating. A full list of this year’s participants is below. Additionally, many organizations are holding in-person events to celebrate the Giving Day this month. The CFNRV is partnering with Buzz4Good, a BlueRidge PBS TV show, to host an event to kick off the giving day starting at noon on June 25 at the Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg. The event will feature nonprofit leaders and musical guests. The show will also be livestreamed. To learn more about the Giving Day, visit www.givelocalnrv.org. A donation of $5 or more can be made online. Participating organizations can also accept gifts of checks or cash for the event. 2025 GiveLocalNRV Giving Day Participant List Floyd (18 organizations) Blue Mountain School

Blue Ridge Green Burial

Floyd Center for the Arts

Floyd Community Educational Association

Floyd County Humane Society Inc

Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers

Friends of Roberson Mill

Handmade Music School

June Bug Center Inc.

Mountain Valor Veteran Services

Old Church Gallery Ltd

Partnership for Floyd Inc

Plenty! Farm & Food Bank

Safe Surfin’ Foundation

Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary

Springhouse

SustainFloyd Foundation

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival Giles (6) Giles Animal Rescue

Giles Community Garden

Giles County Animal Shelter

Giles County Christian Service Mission, Inc

Hope House

Pearisburg Junior Woman’s Club Montgomery (53) Agape Center NRV

Alta Mons Inc

Arc of New River Valley

Blacksburg Community Band

Blacksburg Master Chorale

Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation

Blacksburg New School

Blacksburg Refugee Partnership Inc

Blacksburg Regional Art Association

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

Children’s Advocacy Center of the New River Valley

Christiansburg Band Boosters Association

Community Foundation of the New River Valley

Dayspring Christian Academy

DePaul Community Resources

Downtown Christiansburg inc.

Eastmont Community Foundation

Free Clinic of the New River Valley Inc

Friends of the Blacksburg Farmers Market

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

Hacksburg

Havenwood Equestrian Center

Historic Smithfield

Humane Society of Montgomery County Inc

Imagination Library of Montgomery County, VA

Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV

Literacy NRV

Live Work Eat Grow

Lyric Council, Inc.

Mayapple School

Micah’s Backpack

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Montgomery County Christmas Store

Montgomery County Educational Foundation

Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program Inc

Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care & Control

Montgomery Museum of Art & History

Mountain View Humane

New River Family Shelter Inc

New River Land Trust

New River Robotics Association

New River Valley Leading Lights

New River Valley TimeBank

NRV Academy of Dance

NRV CARES

Renaissance Music Academy of Virginia

Roanoke-Blacksburg Innovation Network

St. John Neumann Academy

Summer Musical Enterprise

Sustainable Blacksburg Inc

Volunteer Montgomery

Warm Hearth Foundation

Wonder Universe, A Children’s Museum

YMCA at Virginia Tech Pulaski (17) Calfee Center

City of Refuge Pulaski

Emergency Needs Task Force of Pulaski County Inc

Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley

Friends of Peak Creek

Humane Society of the New River Valley

InStill Mindfulness

Jordan’s Chapel Feed My Lambs program

New River Conservancy

New River Historical/Wilderness Road Regional Museum

New River Valley Agency on Aging

New River Valley Disability Resource Center

Pulaski County Animal Shelter

Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation

Pulaski Daily Bread Inc

T.G. Howard Community Center Inc

YMCA of Pulaski County Radford (10) Carilion Clinic Hospice – New River Valley

Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery

New River Community Action Inc., which includes the following programs: Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry, CHIP (Children’s Health Improvement Partnership), Floyd Backpack, Home To Stay, and VA CARES

New River Mount Rogers Workforce Development Foundation

Radford Band Boosters Inc

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread

Ride a Rescue Inc

United Way of Southwest Virginia

Vittles for Vets

Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley Wythe (7) Blessings Wythe Love

Brock Hughes Free Clinic, Inc.

Family Resource Center

One-On-One Literacy Program of Wythe and Grayson Counties Inc

Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands Inc

Rural Retreat Depot Foundation Inc

Wytheville Training School Cultural Center Inc Organizations based outside the NRV but serve our region (9; this includes 6 based in Roanoke) Brain Injury Solutions

Bridge Ministry Inc

Cardinal News

Feeding Southwest Virginia

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Inc

Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation

Ronald McDonald House Charities of SW VA

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

Virginia Hunters Who Care Inc