12th Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day kicks off Wednesday, June 25 at noon

|Blacksburg – From noon on Wednesday, June 25 to noon on Thursday, June 26, charitable organizations serving the New River Valley will participate in the 12th Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day, a 24-hour fundraising event hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV).)
This year, 121 charitable organizations will be sending their supporters to givelocalnrv.org to raise funds and awareness for their missions. These organizations are competing for the $25,000 in grants and prizes that the CFNRV gives away during the event. Thousands of donors are expected to give during the event. Since 2014, nonprofits have raised $4.35 million through the GiveLocalNRV Giving Day.
There are 30 grants and prizes available for participating organizations to win, which means that every donation made, no matter what size, can help an organization win extra funds. The event’s lead Diamond sponsors are National Bank of Blacksburg and the Cranwell Family Foundation. Other generous sponsors are First Bank & Trust, Atlantic Union Bank, Carter Bank & Trust, Automation Creations, Inc., LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Locus, Olio Financial Planning, and Brown Insurance.
In addition to sponsoring the CFNRV’s programs year-round, the Cranwell Family Foundation also created two new grants for organizations to compete for during the Giving Day. These grants are each worth $1,000 and will be awarded to the arts and culture-focused organization and education-focused organization that have the highest number of unduplicated donors during the event.
“The Cranwell Family Foundation sponsored CFNRV and GiveLocalNRV Giving Day to support impactful, community-driven philanthropy in the region we call home,” said David Clubb, executive director of the Cranwell Family Foundation. “Our support reflects our commitment to lifting up local organizations doing vital work in our community. We hope these efforts inspire deeper engagement and greater giving across the New River Valley, while also inviting individuals and organizations to consider how their locally grounded work can be informed by a globally minded perspective.”
Organizations in six localities across the NRV are participating, including Floyd (18 organizations), Giles (6), Montgomery (53), Pulaski (17), Radford (10), and Wythe (7.) An additional nine organizations headquartered outside of our region who provide services in the NRV are participating. A full list of this year’s participants is below.
Additionally, many organizations are holding in-person events to celebrate the Giving Day this month. The CFNRV is partnering with Buzz4Good, a BlueRidge PBS TV show, to host an event to kick off the giving day starting at noon on June 25 at the Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg. The event will feature nonprofit leaders and musical guests. The show will also be livestreamed.
To learn more about the Giving Day, visit www.givelocalnrv.org. A donation of $5 or more can be made online. Participating organizations can also accept gifts of checks or cash for the event.
2025 GiveLocalNRV Giving Day Participant List
Floyd (18 organizations)
- Blue Mountain School
- Blue Ridge Green Burial
- Floyd Center for the Arts
- Floyd Community Educational Association
- Floyd County Humane Society Inc
- Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers
- Friends of Roberson Mill
- Handmade Music School
- June Bug Center Inc.
- Mountain Valor Veteran Services
- Old Church Gallery Ltd
- Partnership for Floyd Inc
- Plenty! Farm & Food Bank
- Safe Surfin’ Foundation
- Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary
- Springhouse
- SustainFloyd Foundation
- Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival
Giles (6)
- Giles Animal Rescue
- Giles Community Garden
- Giles County Animal Shelter
- Giles County Christian Service Mission, Inc
- Hope House
- Pearisburg Junior Woman’s Club
Montgomery (53)
- Agape Center NRV
- Alta Mons Inc
- Arc of New River Valley
- Blacksburg Community Band
- Blacksburg Master Chorale
- Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation
- Blacksburg New School
- Blacksburg Refugee Partnership Inc
- Blacksburg Regional Art Association
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia
- Children’s Advocacy Center of the New River Valley
- Christiansburg Band Boosters Association
- Community Foundation of the New River Valley
- Dayspring Christian Academy
- DePaul Community Resources
- Downtown Christiansburg inc.
- Eastmont Community Foundation
- Free Clinic of the New River Valley Inc
- Friends of the Blacksburg Farmers Market
- Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley
- Hacksburg
- Havenwood Equestrian Center
- Historic Smithfield
- Humane Society of Montgomery County Inc
- Imagination Library of Montgomery County, VA
- Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV
- Literacy NRV
- Live Work Eat Grow
- Lyric Council, Inc.
- Mayapple School
- Micah’s Backpack
- Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Foundation
- Montgomery County Christmas Store
- Montgomery County Educational Foundation
- Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program Inc
- Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care & Control
- Montgomery Museum of Art & History
- Mountain View Humane
- New River Family Shelter Inc
- New River Land Trust
- New River Robotics Association
- New River Valley Leading Lights
- New River Valley TimeBank
- NRV Academy of Dance
- NRV CARES
- Renaissance Music Academy of Virginia
- Roanoke-Blacksburg Innovation Network
- St. John Neumann Academy
- Summer Musical Enterprise
- Sustainable Blacksburg Inc
- Volunteer Montgomery
- Warm Hearth Foundation
- Wonder Universe, A Children’s Museum
- YMCA at Virginia Tech
Pulaski (17)
- Calfee Center
- City of Refuge Pulaski
- Emergency Needs Task Force of Pulaski County Inc
- Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley
- Friends of Peak Creek
- Humane Society of the New River Valley
- InStill Mindfulness
- Jordan’s Chapel Feed My Lambs program
- New River Conservancy
- New River Historical/Wilderness Road Regional Museum
- New River Valley Agency on Aging
- New River Valley Disability Resource Center
- Pulaski County Animal Shelter
- Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation
- Pulaski Daily Bread Inc
- T.G. Howard Community Center Inc
- YMCA of Pulaski County
Radford (10)
- Carilion Clinic Hospice – New River Valley
- Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery
- New River Community Action Inc., which includes the following programs: Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry, CHIP (Children’s Health Improvement Partnership), Floyd Backpack, Home To Stay, and VA CARES
- New River Mount Rogers Workforce Development Foundation
- Radford Band Boosters Inc
- Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread
- Ride a Rescue Inc
- United Way of Southwest Virginia
- Vittles for Vets
- Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley
Wythe (7)
- Blessings Wythe Love
- Brock Hughes Free Clinic, Inc.
- Family Resource Center
- One-On-One Literacy Program of Wythe and Grayson Counties Inc
- Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands Inc
- Rural Retreat Depot Foundation Inc
- Wytheville Training School Cultural Center Inc
Organizations based outside the NRV but serve our region (9; this includes 6 based in Roanoke)
- Brain Injury Solutions
- Bridge Ministry Inc
- Cardinal News
- Feeding Southwest Virginia
- Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Inc
- Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of SW VA
- Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center
- Virginia Hunters Who Care Inc