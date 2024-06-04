25 traffic deaths in seven days

Alarming Number of Fatal Traffic Crashes Across Virginia Since Memorial Day

RICHMOND – Virginia’s summer is off to an alarmingly tragic start. Virginia State Troopers have investigated 21 traffic crashes resulting in 25 fatalities between Tuesday, May 28, 2024, and Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The final two just occurred this morning (June 4, 2024) in Caroline and Carroll counties. A Buckingham County crash on May 28 claimed four lives and a May 31 crash in Dinwiddie County killed two people. The Virginia State Police is insisting on drivers stepping up their commitment to driving within posted speed limits, buckling up, avoiding distractions, and driving sober and drug-free as they travel Virginia’s roads this summer.

The crashes have occurred in all corners of the Commonwealth, including Accomack, Augusta, Buckingham, Brunswick, Caroline, Carroll, Dickinson, Dinwiddie, Frederick, Goochland, Hanover, James City, Loudoun, Louisa, Mecklenburg, Prince George, and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Newport News and Virginia Beach. Two of the crashes involved motorcycles, one in Dickenson County on May 31 and the second in Virginia Beach on June 1. A pedestrian was struck and killed in Goochland County on May 30. Two of the fatal crashes occurred in Rockingham County, and two occurred in Caroline County. A teen driver lost her life to a crash June 1 in Loudoun County.

“Twenty-five traffic deaths in one week should be of very serious concern for every Virginian,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “In order for this summer to be a safe one, we need Virginians to re-commit to safe driving habits. Driving smart, safe and sober must be everyone’s number one, and only, focus when behind the wheel.”

To help enhance motorcyclist safety, Virginia State Police is offering free Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment training around the Commonwealth.

In addition, Virginia State Police and its “Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety” (YOVASO) program, is participating in the “100 Safest Days of Summer Campaign.” The initiative emphasizes the critical role parents play in influencing teen driving behaviors. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is traditionally considered the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen driving with students out of school.

Preliminary figures show Virginia has had 336 traffic fatalities on the Commonwealth’s highways during the first five months of the year (January 1, 2024 – June 4, 2024). In 2023, there were 341 deaths for the same timeframe.