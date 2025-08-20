32 NRCC students named to summer 2025 President’s and Dean’s Lists

In recognition of their academic excellence during the summer 2025 session, 32 New River Community College students have been placed on the President’s List and Dean’s List. Certificates will be mailed to the recipients in the coming weeks.

To be placed on the President’s List, a student must have completed 12 college-level semester hours or more, attained a grade point average of 3.5 for any one semester, and earned a minimum of 20 semester hours at NRCC.

Dean’s List requirements include 12 college-level semester hours of credit or more and a grade point average of 3.2 for any one semester.

Those named to the President’s List are: Joshua Antero; LeeAnn Barker; Isabella Bennett; Sarah Burton; Ethan Edwards; Hunter Fallen; Matthew Hurt; Jesse Kline; Caleb Knoll; Zoe Kornhauser; Kevin Lam, Jr.; Isaiah Maxwell; Courtney McMahon; Marlena Rorrer; Anna Sargent; Thomas Simmons; Nathan Smith; Elizabeth Snidow; Leda Stubbs; Brittany Stump; Samantha Thompson; and Joshlyn Williams.

Those named to the Dean’s List are: Marco Arellano; Hazal Baransu Konur; Terhea Bolt; Sierra Fiore; Nathan Gaysynsky; Katie Lytton; Cherise Riley; Hollin Smith; Katelyn Spradlin; and Sachi Watsen.