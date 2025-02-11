42 crashes reported in State Police’s Wytheville Division

The winter storm that moved into Virginia overnight continues to impact the Commonwealth. The winter storm that moved into Virginia overnight continues to impact the Commonwealth.

Since midnight (as of 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2025), there have been 73 crashes, with a reported four injuries. There have been no fatalities.

In the Virginia State Police’s Wytheville division, covering much of southwest Virginia, there have been 42 crashes with no reported injuries.

Virginia State Police continue to encourage drivers to stay off the roads during the storm and allow the Virginia Department of Transportation and other emergency crews more space to work.

If you must travel, drivers are reminded to do the following:

Use headlights . Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better.

. Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better. Slow your speed . Though state police works closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during a winter storm, drivers still must drive for conditions. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle.

. Though state police works closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during a winter storm, drivers still must drive for conditions. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle. Don’t tailgate . You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you to avoid rear end collisions.

. You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you to avoid rear end collisions. Buckle Up . Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash.

. Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash. Check Your Vehicle . Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc.

. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc. Don’t leave home without a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cell phone charger and flashlight.