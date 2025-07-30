42nd Annual Va. Outdoor Sportsman Show on tap Aug. 1, 2 and 3

We are so excited to announce the 42nd Annual Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show (VOSS) returning to the Richmond Raceway Complex this year on August 1, 2 & 3. We have four full buildings! It features a jam-packed agenda welcoming several new events! Our focus is to cater to all facets of the outdoors, fulfilling the diverse needs of our attendees. These include but are not limited to hunting gear, turkey calls, duck calls, hunting rifles, hunting outfitters, fishing charters, the latest lures, rods, apparel, hunting properties, and much more.

Meet several outdoor personalities and attend seminars, including a hunter education class. This year, we will be welcoming Kenneth Lancaster of The Given Right for the first time to the Seminar Answering Hunting Q&A. In 2009, Kenneth joined the Bone Collector Team, led by long-time friend Michael Waddell. To this day, he remains one of only two pro staff members on the Bone Collector Team. Additionally, Kenneth has appeared as a guest on an impressive lineup of shows, including Realtree Road Trips, The Bone Collector, Monster Bucks, and Swamp People.

VOSS is also auctioning a Hunt of a Lifetime! 3-Day Hunt with Kenneth Lancaster potentially aired for The Given Right TV Show in Mississippi! It includes the Hunting License, room and board, and a meet-and-greet evening with Will Primos! Date TBD to allow for scheduling! Online Auction for a Trophy Class Buck 140″ or better! This Hunt is available for auction exclusively online at LAGbids.com, with bidding managed by Linkous Auction Group. “Virginia’s Premier Firearms Auctioneer” Registration and bidding are free and only take a few minutes to complete. 0% Buyers Fee. Linkous Auction Group donates all auction fees for this Hunt. Sign up now and good luck bidding on the Hunt of a lifetime!!

In the Seminar Room/The Richmond Room, one informative seminar after another features Bryon Ferguson with Archery Trick Shooting, Tim Andrus of Rush Outdoors from the TV Pursuit Channel, and meet Chef Albert as he demonstrates how to butcher an entire deer from field to table. Meet Tyler Clark from Asheville, NC, at the Hawg Trough, where he shares his passion and knowledge of bass fishing. Don’t forget to say hello to Master Lure Designer, Bobby Uhrig from Mega Strike Fishing, who will teach you how to locate and catch bass like a pro-using science, along with some of the most innovative fishing lures in the fishing industry. Also, at the Hawg Trough, please meet Jim Neary of Jim Neary’s Bait & Tackle for Beginner Fishing Tactics. This year, we are pleased to introduce you to a member of The Outdoors Hall of Fame, Eddie Salter. Eddie Salter, known as “The Turkey Man,” will be hosting turkey hunting seminars. Elizabeth Rand from “Earthquest Birds of Prey” will be joining us in Booth 456, as well as at three seminar times, featuring a wide variety of birds, including hawks, Owls, Vultures, Falcons, and Eagles, in a 30–45-minute unique demonstration. She will also have an additional 15 minutes for Q&A. Wild Game Cooking with HuntChef. Watch in person as HuntChef, Jeremy Critchfield, whips up a venison recipe using HuntChef Seasonings and Sauces!! Want to know how to cook a particular cut, how to dry-age your deer, or anything else? Chime in during the live Q&A during the seminar.

Once again, we are proudly hosting Virginia’s Largest Big Game Contest: The 84th Annual Virginia Big Game Contest hosted by Virginia Peninsula Sportsmen’s Association (VPSA), featuring deer, bear, and turkey.

This is your chance to enter your big game trophy into the contest and to see the biggest bucks taken in Virginia. Deer hunters throughout the Old Dominion will bring their mounts to this prestigious contest. Last year VPSA had over 400 deer entries, anticipating 500 deer this year, 30 bears and 30 turkeys. Certified judges from VPSA and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will be hosting the Western Regional, Eastern Regional, and State Championship all under one roof. This year’s contest will be judged on the Virginia Scoring System. $20 per entry; Fee Includes: Official scoring of one trophy whitetail, turkey, and/or bear. A free weekend pass to the show for contest entry. Citation with score and entry into the official Virginia Record Book.

​

The VPSA will begin accepting entries on Friday of the show from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until the deadline at 4:00 pm. Absolutely no entries will be accepted after 4:00 pm on Saturday. All entries will be returned on Sunday, following the awards ceremony, which begins at 3 pm.

State Citations will also be given by the VPSA and DWR for qualifying entries. Visit www.vpsa.org for the list of official rules. QUESTIONS CALL VPSA President Mike Jones at 757-371-3335 or e-mail vpsa.big.game.contest@gmail.com. VPSA Scholarship Announcement. The winners will be invited to VOSS to receive their scholarships.

For the kids, we have the new Future Sportsman’s Kid Zone. Virginia Waterfowlers Association will bring duck Decoy Painting. Enjoy the Kids’ Trout Pond brought to you by VOSS. Hoover Ball Archery, BB Gun Range, and NRA Eddie Eagle activities.

We are excited to host the VOSS 3D Archery Shoot / Fun Shoot brought to you by the Virginia Bowhunters Association. $10 per person per day

The admission price to shoot acts as your admission to the show for shooters only. Shooters will be issued a wristband denoting that they are a 3D shooter. Any non-shooting members of your party will be required to pay the regular admission price. The 3D Shoot Area will be open all weekend during show hours. This is a Fun Shoot. Keep your own score, but no awards will be presented this year. Upon payment, you will be issued a wristband that allows you to shoot all day. BRING YOUR OWN BOW. Kids under 12 shoot for FREE. KIDS DAY IS SUNDAY FROM 1 pm – 2 pm. There are some kids’ bows and arrows available for use free of charge. Questions please get in touch with Larry Readal with the Virginia Bowhunters Association (757)469-8700 or LREADAL@GMAIL.COM

Discover DockDogs®outside across from the Exhibition Hall. DockDogs is the fastest-growing sport on four legs. Here are the basics of DockDogs events, including how to get started and information on which discipline may be best for your dog. This is one of the most entertaining events at the show. Amazing dogs leap through the air, displaying their abilities in the Big Air Competition, the Extreme Vertical Competition, and the Speed Retrieve Competition. Dueling Dogs have a side-by-side competition. Finally, the Iron Dog Challenge incorporates all three of the DockDogs® competitions. Big Air, Extreme Vertical, and Speed Retrieve in a single event. There will be several competitions throughout the weekend for the entire family to enjoy. Go to the VOSS website at www.SportsmanShow.com to Register your dog. On behalf of all the vendors, we can’t wait to see you there! Don’t miss the Virginia’s Largest Sportsman Show!