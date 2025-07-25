Pulaski, Danville split double-header

The Danville Otterbots edged Pulaski Thursday night, 7-6 in the opening game of a double-header. The River Turtles rallied, however, in the nightcap to win 2-0.

The night’s results give the River Turtles a 21-19 record on the season. They now sit in second place in the Appalachian League Eastern Division – one scant percentage point ahead of Bluefield. Both teams trail Burlington by four and a half games.

The River Turtles face the Otterbots again tonight (gametime is 7 p.m.) before heading to Bluefield for games Saturday and Sunday.

After an off day Monday, Pulaski returns home for the final games of the season – again against Bluefield.