High school football scores
Week 5
Amherst County 24, Brookville 21, OT
Craig County 35, Twin Springs 28
E.C. Glass 47, Liberty 16
Eastside 40, Bland County 0
Floyd County 42, Fort Chiswell 0
GW-Danville 34, Lord Botetourt 31
George Wythe 33, Rural Retreat 32
Giles 43, Tazewell 13
Glenvar 42, Martinsville 0
Halifax County 27, Tunstall 6
Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Rustburg 9
James Monroe, W.Va. 38, Narrows 8
Lebanon 42, Richlands 21
Liberty Christian 22, Jefferson Forest 19
Magna Vista 28, Staunton River 13
Patrick Henry 55, Hidden Valley 0
Princeton, W.Va. 33, Graham 14
Pulaski County 26, Cave Spring 13
Radford 38, James River 22
Salem 18, Blacksburg 16
Tennessee, Tenn. 43, Abingdon 7
Grayson County vs. Virginia, ppd. to Sep 29th.
Scores by Scorestream.com