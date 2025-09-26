High school football scores

FootballC1002Week 5

Amherst County 24, Brookville 21, OT

Craig County 35, Twin Springs 28

E.C. Glass 47, Liberty 16

Eastside 40, Bland County 0

Floyd County 42, Fort Chiswell 0

GW-Danville 34, Lord Botetourt 31

George Wythe 33, Rural Retreat 32

Giles 43, Tazewell 13

Glenvar 42, Martinsville 0

Halifax County 27, Tunstall 6

Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Rustburg 9

James Monroe, W.Va. 38, Narrows 8

Lebanon 42, Richlands 21

Liberty Christian 22, Jefferson Forest 19

Magna Vista 28, Staunton River 13

Patrick Henry 55, Hidden Valley 0

Princeton, W.Va. 33, Graham 14

Pulaski County 26, Cave Spring 13

Radford 38, James River 22

Salem 18, Blacksburg 16

Tennessee, Tenn. 43, Abingdon 7

Grayson County vs. Virginia, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Scores by Scorestream.com