A little luck, good instincts give William Byron second straight DAYTONA 500 win 

By Reid Spencer

NASCAR Wire Service

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Like Houdini making an unlikely escape from a straitjacket, William Byron trusted his instincts and emerged from a smoky, last-lap wreck on the backstretch at Daytona International Speedway to win the DAYTONA 500 for the second straight time.

On Sunday night, after a long rain delay and a Presidential visit, Byron took full advantage when contact from Cole Custer turned three-time DAYTONA 500 winner Denny Hamlin at the front the field and started a wreck that gave Byron the opportunity he needed.

When Byron crossed the finish line 0.113 seconds ahead of runner-up Tyler Reddick in overtime, he became the first driver since Hamlin in 2019 and 2020 to win the Great American Race in consecutive years.

“Yeah, obviously some good fortune, but just trusted my instincts on the last lap there,” Byron said after climbing from his car. “I felt like they were getting squirrelly on the bottom, and I was honestly going to go third (top) lane regardless, because I was probably sixth coming down the back.

“Just obviously fortunate that it worked out in our favor. But just really proud of this team. Worked super hard all week and had an amazing car. Just had a really hard time with the fuel saving and kind of staying towards the front.”

“Crazy. I can’t honestly believe that. But we’re here. So proud of it.”

Last season, Byron claimed all three of his NASCAR Cup Series victories in the first 11 races. This year, after another Daytona win, he plans to sustain the momentum throughout the season.

“It’s an amazing race, and obviously a lot of crazy racing out there tonight and just a lot of pushing and shoving,” said Byron, who picked up his third victory at the 2.5-mile superspeedway and the 14th of his career.

“But just really proud of our team. I can’t stress that enough. I’m just super thankful for this group and everything that they do in the offseason to get prepared. We plan on trying to win a lot of races this year, so we’re not going to stop here. We’re going to continue to push forward and try to get to Phoenix (in the Championship 4 race).”

The wreck on the second lap of overtime frustrated both Hamlin, who was late to the lead and 2022 DAYTONA 500 winner Austin Cindric, who led a race-high 59 laps and combined with Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney to lead 125 of 202.

“Frustration—you’re taking the white as the leader,” said Cindric, who qualified on the front row and won Thursday’s second Duel at Daytona race. “I felt like I executed all the restarts the right way and really that whole third stage. I didn’t get wrecked out of the lead this time, so that was cool, but it still doesn’t make it feel any better.

“Obviously, I don’t even know where we finished, but it was still a decent points weekend and an incredible showing by our team for the entirety of Speedweeks. It’s just a shame we couldn’t get this Discount Tire Ford Mustang in Victory Lane.”

Hamlin had just pulled ahead of Cindric on the backstretch when Custer made a move to the outside and then steered down the track toward Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota, triggering the crash.

“I measured up the 2 (Cindric), and got a run on him,” Hamlin said. “I stayed with him long enough where I could kind of control which side I wanted to pass him on, and then we had pulled away from the pack slightly, so I knew a run was going to come.

“The 41 (Custer) had a run, and I chose not to block him because these races, you have to live to make it off of Turn 4, and we just didn’t.”

Legacy Motor Club owner and part-time driver Jimmie Johnson finished third in his best result since 2020 at Dover. Pole winner Chase Briscoe was fourth and John Hunter Nemechek fifth, giving Legacy two drivers in the top five.

Alex Bowman, Blaney, Cindric, Justin Allgaier (in JR Motorsports first Cup race) and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

The race was just over four laps from completion in regulation when a bump from Custer turned Christopher Bell hard into the outside wall on Lap 196. Bell’s Toyota bounced off the SAFER barrier and collected the Ford of Ryan Preece, whose car got airborne and landed on its roof before finishing upright.

That sort of wreck wasn’t unfamiliar to Preece, who endured a spectacular series of barrel rolls in the 2023 spring race at Talladega.

“When the car took off like that, it got really quiet, and all I thought about was my daughter,” Preece said. “So, I’m lucky to walk away.”

That wreck, which involved 10 cars, forced the race to overtime. An earlier melee on Lap 186, triggered by contact between Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., changed the complexion of the race—eliminating Logano, Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Noah Gragson from contention for the win.

The 67th running of the Great America Race started in short bursts. With President Donald Trump in attendance and the grandstands packed with fans—reflective of a 10th straight sellout—drivers ran just nine green-flag laps from the start before rain interrupted the proceedings.

After a red-flag period that lasted 3 hours, 9 minutes, 59 seconds, drivers took to the track for a second time and ran another 12 laps under caution before a brief rainstorm halted the race for another 20 minutes, 29 seconds.

With Logano in the lead, the DAYTONA 500 resumed on Lap 24 and ran without incident until Lap 63 when the bottom lane checked up, and Zane Smith turned Hamlin’s Toyota on the backstretch.

Smith’s Ford slid up the track into the Ford of Josh Berry, seriously damaging that car. Smith took his car to the garage for attempted repairs, while Hamlin was able to continue without losing a lap.

Logano won the first stage under caution, but because of a problem with debris in the throttle body of his No. 22 Ford on the subsequent restart on Lap 71, Logano stacked up the top lane and ignited a seven-car melee in Turn 1. The accident eliminated the cars of Martin Truex Jr., Helio Castroneves and Ross Chastain.

Intense three-wide action throughout the race produced 56 lead changes among 15 drivers. Byron led five times for a total of 10 laps. There were eight cautions for 47 laps.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – DAYTONA 500

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Sunday, February 16, 2025

(5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 201. (11) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 201. (40) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 201. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 201. (18) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 201. (38) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 201. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 201. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 201. (19) Justin Allgaier(i), Chevrolet, 201. (6) Chris Buescher, Ford, 201. (25) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 201. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 201. (36) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 201. (7) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 201. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 201. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 201. (24) Riley Herbst #, Toyota, 201. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 201. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 201. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 201. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 201. (12) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 201. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 201. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 201. (28) Cody Ware, Ford, Accident, 200. (34) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200. (14) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 199. (32) Noah Gragson, Ford, 198. (3) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Accident, 197. (33) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, Fuel Pressure, 196. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 195. (27) Ryan Preece, Ford, Accident, 195. (26) Shane Van Gisbergen #, Chevrolet, 193. (21) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, Accident, 186. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 185. (37) Zane Smith, Ford, Accident, 108. (29) Josh Berry, Ford, Accident, 105. (39) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 71. (41) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, Accident, 70. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Accident, 70. (13) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Engine, 42.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.159 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 53 Mins, 26 Secs. Margin of Victory: .113 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 56 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Briscoe 1-4;T. Dillon 5-7;W. Byron 8-10;A. Cindric 11;W. Byron 12-15;M. McDowell 16-17;R. Blaney 18-21;J. Logano 22-30;W. Byron 31;*. LaJoie 32-34;J. Logano 35-39;C. Elliott 40-41;J. Logano 42-70;A. Bowman 71-74;R. Blaney 75-76;A. Cindric 77-78;R. Preece 79;N. Gragson 80;A. Cindric 81-89;M. McDowell 90;A. Cindric 91-93;M. McDowell 94;N. Gragson 95;A. Cindric 96;R. Preece 97-101;A. Bowman 102-105;A. Cindric 106-115;A. Bowman 116;A. Cindric 117-122;A. Bowman 123;A. Cindric 124;A. Bowman 125;A. Cindric 126-129;R. Blaney 130-132;C. Hocevar 133;R. Blaney 134-138;B. Wallace 139-141;R. Blaney 142;B. Wallace 143-145;R. Blaney 146-148;B. Wallace 149-152;R. Blaney 153-154;B. Wallace 155-156;R. Blaney 157;B. Wallace 158;W. Byron 159;R. Blaney 160;B. Wallace 161-163;A. Cindric 164;B. Wallace 165-166;A. Cindric 167-185;*. LaJoie 186-192;A. Cindric 193;D. Hamlin 194-199;A. Cindric 200;W. Byron 201;R. Blaney 202.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Cindric 13 times for 59 laps; Joey Logano 3 times for 43 laps; Ryan Blaney 10 times for 23 laps; Bubba Wallace 7 times for 18 laps; Alex Bowman 5 times for 11 laps; William Byron 5 times for 10 laps; * Corey LaJoie 2 times for 10 laps; Ryan Preece 2 times for 6 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 6 laps; Michael McDowell 3 times for 4 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 4 laps; Ty Dillon 1 time for 3 laps; Noah Gragson 2 times for 2 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 2 laps; Carson Hocevar 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,6,12,47,20,99,48,45,43,24

Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,2,9,48,34,17,43,22,23,8