The Pulaski County High School Fine Arts Department would like to invite everyone to 'A Night on Broadway,' on Thursday April 10th in the Jeff McCoy Theatre at Pulaski County High School.

The performance begins at 6:30 PM, and the doors open at 6:00 PM. Admission is free. There will be artwork displayed by the PCHS Art Department and performances from the Theatre Department, Choir, and Band!

Come on out and enjoy an evening of Broadway!