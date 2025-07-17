A Statement from the Family of Coach Norman G. Lineburg

Our family mourns the passing of a remarkable man—Coach Norman Grayden Lineburg—who gave his life to coaching and loving others. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather; a decorated coach, and an ambassador of kindness. His life was defined by the shaping of young lives, on and off the field, deeply rooted in a belief in hustle, humility, and getting back up after being knocked down.

Coach didn’t just win games—he built character. He taught grit, enthusiasm, and the beauty of being on a team. His passion came alive in raucous locker room celebrations after big wins that forever bonded generations of Bobcats. He loved his players, the young men and women he coached, the city of Radford, his network of coaching colleagues, and the sacred calling of public school coaching. He never stopped coaching, never stopped giving, and never stopped loving.

We are grateful for every friend, former player, fellow coach, rival, and neighbor who shared in his life. Thank you for loving him as we did—and for helping carry forward the spirit of a man who believed in second chances, the power of teammates, and staying in shape, no matter your age.

Final arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

With gratitude,

The Lineburg Family