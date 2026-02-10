Aaron Webb , 78 of Pulaski passed away on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at his home. Aaron was born in Pulaski on October 8, 1947 to the late Isaac and Bertha Carter Davidson Webb. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Webb, siblings, Lola Gamble Catherine Parson, Martha Overson, Mildred Williams, Dency Webb, Alfonso Davidson, Richard Webb, Carl Webb, Bob Webb and Tommy Webb.

Aaron is survived by his

Sister – Lydia Wade

Children – Shawn Betters and Airicka Reynolds

Several Grandchildren

Many Nieces and Nephews

Memorial services for Aaron will be held at a later date. The family will be meeting at the home of his sister, Lydia Wade, 1617 Hickory Avenue, Pulaski.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory in Pulaski will be serving the Webb family.