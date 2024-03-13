Active shooter drill set for Friday at Riverlawn

There will be a planned active shooter training Friday, March 15 at Riverlawn Elementary School.

School Superintendent Dr. Rob Graham reported at Tuesday’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board that there will be “a number of police cars and emergency vehicles” at the school for this training.

Agencies expected to participate in the training include Radford City Police, Town of Dublin Police, Town of Pulaski Police, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Pulaski County Emergency Management and others from around the region.

Students will be out of school on Friday and teachers will have a virtual workday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Law enforcement will be at the school Friday morning to prepare for the drill, and those participating in the drill will do so from noon to 3 p.m.