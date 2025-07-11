Agency on Aging to host caregivers conference Aug. 8

The New River Valley Agency on Aging hosts its 13th Annual Caregivers Conference on Friday, August 8th, in Partnership with the New River Community College and Workforce Development

The New River Valley Agency on Aging will be holding their 13th Annual Caregivers Conference on Friday, August 8th, from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., in Edwards Hall, on the New River Community College Campus in Dublin, Virginia. This is a day full of support, education and community for Caregivers and is free for volunteer and family caregivers. Our keynote speaker is Joseph Lugo, Director, Beard Center on Aging, University of Lynchburg. He will work to “unpack” the challenges of federal policy shifts, severe labor shortages, and the growing burden of how chronic illnesses are transforming how families access critical support, understand their implications, and explore actionable strategies to meet rising needs of caregivers with limited resources.

There will be three classrooms for attendees to choose from during our two breakout session:

SESSION A : “Riding the Waves: Navigating the 4 Pillars of Aging Care”, Robin Weeks, “My Pivotal Point”. Discover how to confidently manage the ever-changing tides of caregiving by focusing on four essential pillars which will include the areas of health needs, legal and financial planning, home safety and adaptations, and changing family dynamics to feel more prepared and less overwhelmed.

SESSION B : “Embrace a New Wave of Support and Real Solutions for Caregivers”: Brooke Hall, Solutions Medical Supply Store. Discover the “new wave” of caregiver support from medications to medical equipment and learn about how integrated solutions make caregiving easier, safer, and more manageable.

SESSION C : “Steering the Ship in Uncertain Waters: Services and Supports for Better Caregiving”,

Brooke Gill, Central and Southwest Va. Alzheimer’s Association; Allison Payne, Disability Resource Center of the NRV; and Allison Patrick, Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Panel presentations and discussion about resources and supports to help caregivers identify services to strengthen their caregiving role.

Over 50 industry and service vendors will be set up throughout the day to provide information on equipment and support services designed to make caregiving an easier journey.

The conference is free for private and volunteer caregivers, and just $35 for professional caregivers. A delicious lunch will be provided, including vegetarian and vegan options. Interested parties can visit the NRV Agency on Aging website, at nrvaoa.org, for quick and easy registration, and to download the day’s agenda. For more information call the office at 540-980-7720.

“This event was so helpful when I was caring for my aging mother, who had dementia. It was the first time I realized I was not alone in my experience, and that there were more resources than I was aware of to help make my caregiving responsibilities a little easier.” Kelly Wimmer, New River Valley resident who attended the Caregivers Conference in 2018 and 2019.

The “Changing Wave of Caregiving” 2025 Annual Caregivers Conference is sponsored by:

United Health Care

Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center

Solutions Medical Supply

AARP Virginia

Heritage Hall of Blacksburg

Lewis Gale Montgomery and Pulaski

About the New River Valley Agency on Aging

The New River Valley Agency on Aging supports and enhances the lives of older adults, adults with disabilities, their families, and caregivers through advocacy, information, and services. Our goal is to provides a variety of services that help older adults, and adults with disabilities, to achieve maximum independence, enhance their quality of life, and maintain their dignity.