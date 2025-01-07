Agency on Aging’s Tina King retiring after 42 years of service

Tina King, Executive Director, is retiring after 42 years of service at the New River Valley Agency on Aging, the agency reported today. Tina came to the New River Valley in 1981, after graduating from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Education with a concentration in public and school health. She started her career at the New River Valley Agency on Aging in February 1983, eight years after the Agency was formed, working in the In-Home Services program performing assessments and reassessments with clients receiving homemaker services. Within a year, she was promoted to be over the nutrition services programs, both Home Delivered Meals and Congregate Meals, now known as Friendship Cafes. Under her leadership, the Agency was one of the first Area Agencies on Aging in Virginia to receive state level certification in all of the Friendship Café’s throughout the New River Valley. After 8 years working with the Nutrition Programs, Tina had the opportunity to serve as the Director of Programs, overseeing and supervising all Agency services and programs. During her 15 years in this position, she worked to help develop and implement several new programs and services to add to the existing nutrition, transportation and homemaker services, including the Health Insurance Counseling Program, the Local Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program and Legal Services. When the Virginia Department for Rails and Public Transportation provided the opportunity to apply for a grant for Mobility Coordination, she submitted a grant proposal and the Agency was awarded funding. The Mobility Transportation program has continued to grow and has proven to successfully help hundreds of people to find and access transportation services that meet their needs.