Albert Henry Reynolds, Jr., age 77 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 4, 2024 at his home. Born February 28, 1952 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Albert Henry Reynolds, Sr. & Edna Adams Reynolds. He was also preceded in death by his companion Linda Sue Gray and stepdaughter Kayla Annette Doss.

Albert is survived by his

Children – Shawn Reynolds – Pulaski, Jason Reynolds – NC, Wendy Reynolds – NC, Kelly Reynolds – NC

Many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Sheila Sheppard- NC, & Barbara Sue Loza-Roanoke, VA

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.