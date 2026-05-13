Radford University sets record for nursing graduates during 2025-26 academic year

RADFORD, VA – Radford University awarded approximately 350 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees during the 2025-26 academic year, marking the highest number of BSN degrees conferred in the university’s history. The achievement places Radford among the largest producers of pre-licensure BSN graduates in Virginia among four-year public universities.

The milestone reflects continued growth in Radford’s nursing programs and the university’s strategic response to the increasing demand for healthcare professionals across Virginia and the nation. The total includes graduates from both the winter and spring semesters.

“This achievement represents a significant milestone for our university and a meaningful contribution to Virginia’s healthcare workforce,” said Wendy Downey, dean of the College of Nursing. “Our graduates are exceptionally prepared, compassionate professionals who will make an immediate impact in communities across the commonwealth and beyond.”

Radford University continues to rank among Virginia’s leading producers of pre-licensure BSN graduates among four-year public institutions, underscoring its role as a key pipeline for the state’s nursing workforce.

The 2025-26 total also represents continued growth from the 2024-25 academic year, when Radford awarded approximately 295 BSN degrees. University leaders say the increase highlights the expanding capacity of Radford’s nursing programs and the institution’s ongoing commitment to workforce development in healthcare.

Virginia, like much of the nation, continues to face a shortage of qualified nurses. By expanding enrollment, strengthening clinical partnerships and increasing hands-on training opportunities, Radford has scaled its program to help meet workforce demand while maintaining a strong focus on student success and licensure readiness.

The university’s nursing graduates are prepared to enter hospitals, clinics and community health settings across Virginia and beyond, helping address critical shortages in both rural and urban communities.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on innovation, excellence and access,” Downey said. “Radford is proud to help prepare the next generation of nurses for Virginia and beyond.”