James Pendleton Lyons, Sr., age 93 of Dublin, died Sunday, May 10, 2026 at his residence. He was born in Newbern, VA on October 4, 1932 and was the son of the late Hassie Ava Phillips Lyons and the late Elmer Pendleton Lyons. He was a veteran of the United States Army, retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, having worked in the Maintenance Department, and was a proud member of the (USW) Local 8-495.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: a son; James Pendleton Lyons, Jr.: brothers; Tommy Lyons, Roger Lyons and Duane Lyons: sisters; Mildred Eads, and Alma Gallimore, and a grandchild; Christopher Monday.

He is survived by his wife: Annie Lois Arnold Lyons: a son; Steven T. (Lala) Lyons: daughter; Robin Gayle Lyons: 2 sisters; Iris Williams, and Anita Dean: sisters-in-law; Maxine Lyons, and LuAnn Lyons: daughter-in-law; Kimberly Lyons: grandchildren; Carrie Monday, Beth (Michael) McGee, Robert (Tiffani) Pendleton, and Aurora Lyons: great-grandchildren; Madlynne, Flynn, Christian, Emma, Elliott, Noah, Aubrey and Taylor. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Theron Phillip officiating. Pallbearers will be Robby Lyons, Mike McGee, Tracy Williams, Russ Williams, Anthony Cox, Mike Cox, Chris Rupe, Brayden Kelly. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with military honors at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and