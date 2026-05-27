Jeremy Burks Rhett, age 54 of Decatur / Atlanta, Georgia, died Saturday, May 16, 2026 after a courageous 4-year battle with cancer.

He was born on July 22, 1971, in Okinawa, where his father, Charles Rhett, was stationed at Kadena Air Base. Upon his parents’ return to Pulaski, Va. in 1973, Jeremy made Pulaski his home until he graduated from JMU in 1994. He then moved to the Atlanta area, where he met and married his wife, raised his family, and spent the rest of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Sharpe Rhett; his children, Harper and friend, Camilla; Nat and friend, Brianna; and Julia; his parents, Charlie and Vicki Rhett of Pulaski; his brother, Kelly (K-dog) and friend, Anita Smith of Pulaski; mother-in-law, Joan Sharpe of Melbourne, Florida; special aunt and uncle, Monnie and Dick McMillan of Pulaski; and aunts, uncles and many cousins, all of whom he loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life to celebrate Jeremy and his passion for music will be held in Decatur at a later date. A memorial service and visitation will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Pulaski at a later date.