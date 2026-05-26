Roselma Ruth Howard Whitaker, age 82 of Dublin, died Monday evening, May 25, 2026 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. She was born on December 11, 1943 in Richlands, VA, and was the daughter of the late Edna Marie Willis Howard, and the late Eugene Scott Howard. Roselma was a member of the Dublin United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Whitaker Sr., brothers Jack Howard and George Howard, and a daughter-in-law, Lebreska Vest Whitaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Atkins (Joe) and her sons: James Whitaker, Jr. and William (Mack) Whitaker. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Brandon Atkins, Alexander Whitaker (Chloe) and Amelia Whitaker; and one great grandchild: Jonah Whitaker.

Roselma loved her God and her family.

She enjoyed traveling before she lost her mobility. She made a home away from home at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin for almost six years. While there she was the President of the Resident’s Council and participated in many of the activities and Bible studies. Roselma was famous for slipping notes or cards to family members and her friends at Highland Ridge with some of her favorite Bible verses included in them. She treasured her friendships with other residents and many of the staff at Highland Ridge.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28 at 11:00 am at Dublin United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Don Shelor officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting ww.seaglefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700