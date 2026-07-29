Maceo Lee Patterson
Maceo Lee Patterson, 68 formerly of Pulaski, Va. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at his home in Manassas, Va.
He was the son of the late Maceo Patterson and Unetta Choats Patterson of Pulaski.
Funeral services for Maceo will be August 8, 2026 at the Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Boulevard, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Phone 703-878-2273.
Viewing is from 1 to 3 p.m.
Roy Flynn
July 29, 2026 @ 3:54 pm
Rest in PEACE
Barry Cox
July 30, 2026 @ 6:23 am
Very fond memories of Maceo while working together at Heck’s Dept. Store in Pulaski back in 1979.
He was always cheerful and a friend to everyone. Rest in Peace brother.
Dennis Hanks
July 30, 2026 @ 7:03 am
I always wondered what happened to Maceo. Worked with him at Heck’s department store in Pulaski for a couple years. Always had that smile. Rest with God.
Dennis Hanks
July 30, 2026 @ 7:08 am
worked with Maceo at Heck’s dept. store for a couple years. Enjoyed working the warehouse with him. Always had that smile.
Rest with God.
Wallace Lilly
July 30, 2026 @ 3:40 pm
So sorry to hear this! I knew Maceo since 7th grade at Central and worked with him at Heck’s during Christmas break. Great guy. R.I.P. 😢
Kathy King Jordan
July 30, 2026 @ 10:29 pm
Maceo was such a good young man. He always did the right things. My condolences to his family and friends.