Maceo Lee Patterson, 68 formerly of Pulaski, Va. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at his home in Manassas, Va.

He was the son of the late Maceo Patterson and Unetta Choats Patterson of Pulaski.

Funeral services for Maceo will be August 8, 2026 at the Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Boulevard, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Phone 703-878-2273.

Viewing is from 1 to 3 p.m.