Virginia DMV Celebrates Virginia Mobile ID’s Expansion to Southwest Virginia

Fast, Secure and On Your Phone: Now Accepted at the Virginia Highlands Festival, TSA, DMV and More Fast, Secure and On Your Phone: Now Accepted at the Virginia Highlands Festival, TSA, DMV and More

RICHMOND, Va. — Following successful regional rollouts across the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has officially expanded Virginia Mobile ID to Southwest Virginia, making it available for use across the state. The expansion kicks off in Abingdon at the 77th Virginia Highlands Festival, where festivalgoers can experience Virginia Mobile ID firsthand, as well as at participating locations across the region.

Designed with convenience and data privacy in mind, Virginia Mobile ID allows users to verify their identity or age in seconds with a quick QR code scan. Using unique encryption, Virginia Mobile ID securely transmits only the required data directly to a verifier device, ensuring the user’s personal information remains protected without having to hand over their phone.

“This is an exciting milestone for Virginia Mobile ID,” said DMV Commissioner Saundra M. Jack. “With Southwest Virginia now joining our growing network of participating businesses and organizations, Virginians can use their Virginia Mobile ID in every region of the Commonwealth. Whether you’re catching a ballgame, traveling through the airport, attending a festival or visiting participating businesses, Virginia Mobile ID is making everyday interactions more convenient, secure and accessible across Virginia.”

Getting started with Virginia Mobile ID only takes a few minutes, and the process can be completed at home or while on the go. Customers can download the free app on App Store or Google Play, scan their driver’s license or ID card, complete a quick face verification and begin using their mobile ID immediately. Virginia Mobile ID is a digital companion to the physical ID, and residents must always carry their physical ID as a backup, especially when driving.

Attendees at the Virginia Highlands Festival can use Virginia Mobile ID at the beer garden from July 30 through Aug. 1 to securely confirm they are over 21 without sharing unnecessary personal information, such as their name and home address. By introducing the option at the festival this summer, event leadership aims to streamline the process of navigating the event while protecting guest privacy.

“We are thrilled to lead the way in Southwest Virginia with Virginia Mobile ID,” said Deirdre Cole, executive producer of the Virginia Highlands Festival. “Incorporating this technology at our festival grounds gives our guests a more modern way to verify their age, so they can spend more time enjoying everything that the festival has to offer. It’s a great step forward for both our attendees and the broader business community.”

In addition to the Virginia Highlands Festival, Virginia Mobile ID is currently accepted at numerous participating locations across Southwest Virginia, including:

Solstice Farm Brewery (Blacksburg)

Harvester Performance Center (Rocky Mount)

The Millwald Theatre (Wytheville)

Martins Downtown (Roanoke)

Sidecar (Roanoke)

Jaybird Tavern (Roanoke)

Twisted Track Brewing (Roanoke)

A Few Old Goats Brewing (Roanoke)

And many more locations.

Accepting Virginia Mobile ID is fast and simple for local businesses, with no added costs. Business owners can get started today by downloading the free Virginia Mobile ID Verifier app from the App Store or Google Play.

In addition to participating businesses, stadiums and venues across the Commonwealth, Virginia Mobile ID is accepted at TSA checkpoints at 350+ U.S. airports, pilot Virginia ABC stores, all DMV Customer Service Centers and by Virginia State Police. DMV is continuing to broaden acceptance of Virginia Mobile ID statewide with a variety of businesses and organizations.

For more information about downloading and using the Virginia Mobile ID app, benefits, participating locations, security features and frequently asked questions, visit DMV’s website.