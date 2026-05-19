Billie Jean Warden
Billie Jean Warden, age 69 of Barren Springs, Virginia passed away Monday, May 18, 2026 at her home. Born October 10, 1956 in Radford, Virginia to the late Dewey L. Andrews & Helen East.
Billie is survived by her
Husband – Connie “Bo” Warden
Children – Venson Lee Warden, Shane Warden & fiancée Tammy
Grandchildren – Casey Reichner, Erin Moleon
Brother – Dewey L. “Bud” Andrews, Jr. & Brenda
Sister – Cheryl (Gary) Horton
Several nieces and nephews
There will be no services at this time.
To sign Billie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.