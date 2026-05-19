Billie Jean Warden, age 69 of Barren Springs, Virginia passed away Monday, May 18, 2026 at her home. Born October 10, 1956 in Radford, Virginia to the late Dewey L. Andrews & Helen East.

Billie is survived by her

Husband – Connie “Bo” Warden

Children – Venson Lee Warden, Shane Warden & fiancée Tammy

Grandchildren – Casey Reichner, Erin Moleon

Brother – Dewey L. “Bud” Andrews, Jr. & Brenda

Sister – Cheryl (Gary) Horton

Several nieces and nephews

There will be no services at this time.

To sign Billie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.