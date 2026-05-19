Click It. Don’t Risk It. “Click It or Ticket” Now in Effect

DMV and Partners Reinforce Seat Belt Safety Ahead of Busy Travel Season DMV and Partners Reinforce Seat Belt Safety Ahead of Busy Travel Season

RICHMOND, Va. — With one of the busiest and most dangerous travel weekends approaching, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Virginia State Police (VSP), and safety partners statewide are urging Virginians to make one simple decision that could save their life: buckle up. Through May 31, Virginia is participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which reminds drivers and passengers that wearing a seat belt remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to survive a crash.

At a press event held today at VSP Headquarters, DMV and VSP joined Chesterfield Police Department, Richmond Ambulance Authority, and AAA Mid-Atlantic to reinforce a simple but lifesaving message: Click it. Don’t risk it.

In 2025 alone, 277 people lost their lives and 1,176 suffered serious injuries in crashes where they were not wearing a seat belt. Although Virginia has seen progress since 2023, when 335 people were killed and 1,404 were seriously injured, officials stress that these are not just statistics. They are parents, children, friends, and loved ones whose lives were forever changed by a decision that takes only seconds.

Year Unrestrained Fatalities Unrestrained Serious Injuries 2025 277 1,176 2024 322 1,232 2023 335 1,404

“We’ve made great strides in raising awareness about seat belt safety, but too many Virginians are still not buckling up,” said DMV Commissioner Saundra M. Jack. “This Memorial Day, families across Virginia will be traveling to spend time with the people they love. Wearing a seat belt may seem like a small step, but it can be the difference between making it home safely or not making it home at all.”

AAA estimates that 39.1 million people, including 1 million Virginians, will travel by car across the country over the Memorial Day weekend. With roads expected to be especially busy, officials are reminding drivers that no destination is worth risking a life over and that everyone in the vehicle should buckle up before the trip begins.

During the campaign period, motorists can expect increased enforcement efforts statewide, especially during nighttime hours when fatal crashes are more likely to occur and seat belt use tends to drop. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death in a crash by 45 percent. Officers will actively enforce Virginia’s seat belt law, the Christopher King Law, which requires all drivers and passengers, including those in the back seat, to wear a seat belt.

“Virginia State Police exists to preserve life and enhance safety across the Commonwealth,” said Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Through strategic presence and strong partnerships, our troopers will work throughout this campaign to encourage safe travel. Buckling up takes only seconds, but those seconds can protect your life, your future, and the hearts of your loved ones who are counting on you to return home.”

The Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office funds 252 selective enforcement grants supporting law enforcement agencies in cities, towns, and counties statewide. These agencies will participate in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign through high-visibility enforcement and public education efforts.



To download the video of today’s event, click here. It includes soundbites from Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office Director Brandy Brubaker and Virginia State Police Ronald Maxey.