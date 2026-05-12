Ronald Jean Blevins, age 70, of Dublin, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2026, after a short illness. He was born November 9, 1955, in Pulaski, Virginia, and was the son of the late Jacob Avery Blevins and Mamie Lea Wyatt Blevins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: brothers, James (Jim) Franklin Blevins and Larry Junior Blevins; sister, Debra Dianne Thompson; brother-in-law, Frank Rangley Thompson; sister-in-laws, Marcia Suzanne Carroll Blevins and Wanda Lou Newman Blevins; niece, Freda Kay Blevins Semones; nephews, Larry Jonathan “Buck” Blevins and Roy Lee Blevins Jr.

He is survived by: son, Michael Blevins (Tina Cox); daughters, Terri Umberger (Wade) and Amber Crockett (Steve); grandchildren, Codie Blevins, Darian Saunders (CJ), Elise Blevins, Catelin Crockett, Jacob Umberger, Duncan Umberger, Kristean Nicole Cooper (Josh), Tyler Cox (Maddie), and Ayden Duncan; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Freddie Wayne Blevins (Joyce) and Roy Lee “Swede” Blevins (Debbie); special brother- and sister-in-law, Charlie and Sandra Hull; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; companion, Linda Hall Dimick; and the mother of his children, Darlene Blevins.

He was retired from Xaloy, Inc. after 25 years. He enjoyed riding horses and playing bingo. He was a devoted and caring father, who deeply loved his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends he called brothers and sisters, as well as his bingo friends, classmates, and co-workers.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 7:00 p.m at Dublin United Methodist Church with the Rev. Don Shelor officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700